Sept 23 hearing for Riza Aziz’s application to transfer case to High Court

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Sept 23 to hear the defence’s application to transfer the case of Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (pix), the stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on money laundering charges amounting to US$248 million (RM1.25 billion), allegedly misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from the sessions court to the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the application hearing would be held before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

“The parties have been ordered to file their written arguments on or before Sept 17,” he said when met by reporters after case management in the chambers of High Court deputy registrar Mohmad Som.

He said the prosecution had filed its affidavit reply on Aug 23 on the defence’s application.

Counsel Syazwani Mohd Zawawi, who is representing Riza, 42, told reporters that the defence had filed an affidavit for the application on Aug 16.

Asked on the grounds of the defence in filing the application, the lawyer said among others, the case involved complex legal questions as well as issues relating to 1MDB.

Ahmad Akram said the prosecution would object the defence’s application as the case did not involve questions on laws which are difficult and complicated.

“Sessions court judge Rozina Ayob is competent to hear the case. If the case is transferred to the High Court, it would delay proceedings,” he told the media when asked on the grounds the prosecution is objecting to the defence’s application.

On July 5, Riza, owner of Red Granite Pictures pleaded not guilty to five charges. — Bernama