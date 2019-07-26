Sept 23 hearing for Teresa Kok’s suit against S’gor PAS Youth chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed Sept 23 for hearing of Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim’s defamation suit against Selangor PAS Youth chief Syarhan Humaizi Abdul Halim.

The defendant’s counsel Wan Rohimi Wan Daud told reporters after case management in chambers today before Justice Datuk Mohd Firuz Jaffril that the court set three days for the trial.

In her suit filed last Feb 4, Kok, who is represented by counsel Elyse Ng Zi Qian, referred to an article Syarhan wrote and posted on Facebook on Jan 19, 2018 under the heading, ‘Ucapan YB Ustaz Khalil Benar: DAP Jangan Kurang Ajar’.

The Seputeh MP also referred to a second article with the heading, ‘Teresa Kok Tidak Setuju Islam Agama Rasmi Persekutuan’ that she claimed the defendant had posted and which was allegedly published by a news portal last Jan 12.

The plaintiff claimed both articles implied among others that she was anti-Islam, racist, had abused her power as a cabinet minister, as well as a person who was unethical and untrustworthy.

She claimed the articles were libellous and written with the intent of harming her reputation.

Kok is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages as well as an injunction to prevent the defendant or his agent from republishing the articles.

The plaintiff is also seeking interest, cost and other relief deemed fit by the court.

Syarhan in his statement of defence filed last March 29 claimed he posted the first article based on facts as an appropriate political response to DAP and was not aimed at disparaging the plaintiff.

The defendant claimed he never posted the second article and contended it did not concern Kok. - Bernama