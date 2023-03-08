Sept 26 decision on psychiatric evaluation application in pregnant woman murder case

SUNGAI BESAR: The lawyer representing a 20-year-old man accused of murdering a pregnant woman in May applied to the Magistrate’s Court here today for his client to be referred to a psychiatric hospital.

Muhammad Nor Tamrin, representing Muhammad Fakrul Aiman Sajali, told the court that based on the interviews conducted, his client appeared not to be in a stable mental condition.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Afiq Qiwamuddin Mustapha Shakri had no objections to the application.

“I leave it to the court, on whether to order the evaluation at this stage (Magistrate’s Court) or if it is something that should be decided if and when it goes to trial (High Court),” Muhammad Afiq Qiwamuddin said.

Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali fixed Sept 26 for a decision on the application.

On June 1, Muhammad Fakrul Aiman was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab in Jalan Sungai Limau here, between 8.30 pm last May 22 and 8 am the following day.

The offence, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, is punishable by the death penalty, if convicted.

The media prior to this had reported that an argument to conceal an out-of-wedlock pregnancy led to the brutal murder of a restaurant worker, who was stabbed and slashed in the stomach by her boyfriend at an oil palm plantation in Jalan Sungai Limau, here, on May 22.

Her remains were later burnt.-Bernama