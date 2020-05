KUANTAN: A septuagenarian died in a fire that broke out in his double-storey bungalow in Kampung Selamat here last night.

Acting Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohd Zahar Abdullah said the body of Yusuf Hassan, 74, was found in a bathroom on the lower level of the house.

“He was believed to have died of smoke inhalation and suffocation in his effort to save himself in the bathroom.

“The fire was believed to have started in the lower level of the bungalow at 11.45pm and razed about 40% of the house,” he told Bernama when contacted here.

Mohd Zahar said the victim’s wife, Natrah Che Mat, 68, and six other members of the family, including four children, escaped with minor burns.

A team of 18 firemen were rushed to the scene and managed to put off the fire completely at 12 minutes after midnight.

The body was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post mortem, while the cause of fire and losses were being investigated. — Bernama