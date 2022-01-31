Septuagenarian feared missing after searching for cow

SEREMBAN: An elderly woman is feared missing after she went out looking for a cow in an oil palm plantation near her house in Kampung Sega Tengah, Kuala Sawah, Rantau, yesterday.

Rantau fire and rescue station Senior Fire Officer II, Lockmanulhakim Basiron, said they received a call about the disappearance of A. Sivapaki, 74, from her grandson, at 1.15pm today.

“The woman entered the plantation area at 11am yesterday and has not returned home until now, and we were informed that she has been managing her cattle all this while.

“A total of 10 firefighters were mobilised for a search and rescue operation about four kilometres from the village’s oil palm plantation, besides being assisted by the victim’s family members,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

He said the operation covered an area of about 12 hectares, covering oil palm plantations, rubber trees, bushes, mines and nearby rivers.

“The operation is currently being suspended and will continue tomorrow morning,” he said.

It is understood that this was the second time the victim has been reported missing, as she was believed to have slowly become senile.

Meanwhile, Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof confirmed receiving the report on the disappearance of the senior citizen.

-Bernama