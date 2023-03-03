Septuagenarian found drowned in car at oil palm plantation

KUANTAN: A septuagenarian was found drowned in his car in an oil palm plantation on the main road of Felda Selancar 2, Rompin, after floodwaters receded recently.

Rompin district police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar said the police were informed of the discovery of the victim, Abdullah Satar, 73, a settler, at around 6.40 pm yesterday (2 March).

“According to preliminary investigations, the family claimed that the victim had been missing since last Wednesday after leaving the house and could not be contacted, after which they searched for him but failed to locate him.

“The victim’s son claimed that his friend contacted him and informed that the victim’s car, a Proton Iswara, was found at the plantation and the deceased was in the car,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Azahari said the police along with Muadzam Shah Fire and Rescue Station firefighters and Felda settlers extricated the victim.

An autopsy at Muadzam Shah Hospital in Rompin last night confirmed the victim’s death by drowning and the case was classified as sudden death. - Bernama