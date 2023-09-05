Septuagenarian loses RM205,990 in investment scam

KUANTAN: An elderly woman claimed to have lost RM205,990 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (pix) said the 70-year-old woman had joined the investment scheme offered through social media using the savings money left by her late husband.

“The victim had opened an account of RM2,000 on April 17, and until April 21, a total of 11 transactions had been made to different accounts. The woman only realised she had been deceived after failing to withdraw the profits from the investment,” he said in a statement today.

He said a police report was made at the Temerloh District Police Headquarters yesterday, and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Meanwhile, Ramli once again advised the public not to be easily deceived by investment schemes that promise huge profits and urged them to check the account and phone numbers received on the website https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/. -Bernama