KUANTAN: An elderly woman parted with a total of RM61,500 to a man she met online after falling victim to a love scam.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 73-year-old victim met the suspect on social media in April and it led to a romantic relationship with the suspect.

“The victim claimed that around end of November, the suspect asked to borrow RM100,000 from her because he was facing financial problems and promised to return the money when his situation improves,” he told reporters today.

Believing his words, she made four transactions through a cash deposit machine amounting to RM61,500 to the suspect, the last transaction being yesterday morning, he added.

Mohd Wazir said the victim only realised that she had been duped following a call from the bank yesterday afternoon regarding the withdrawal of a large amount of money from her account.

He said the victim then lodged a report at the Bentong police station, 162 kilometres from here yesterday, and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping and a fine, if convicted. — Bernama