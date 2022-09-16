Septuagenarian suffers broken thumb after being hit by son

JERTIH: A septuagenarian suffered a broken thumb after his son hit him with a cane in a house in Kampung Pengkalan Sentol here, on Wednesday.

Besut district police chief Supt. Abdul Rozak Muhammad said in the 7.30am incident, the man’s 50-year-old son, a widower, was believed to have gone berserk after his father refused to give him some money.

“The 71-year-old victim who was bleeding and already weak managed to escape to his daughter’s house nearby.

“With the help of a neighbour, the victim was taken to Besut Hospital before he was referred to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement last night.

Following a medical examination, doctors confirmed that the victim’s right hand and thumb were fractured and he suffered a wound in the head which required some stitches.

Abdul Rozak said the suspect who was living with his father was later arrested at the house where police seized a cane believed to have been used in the attack,

The suspect who has two criminal and three drug-related records has been remanded for seven days from yesterday to facilitate investigation under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. - Bernama