Serba Dinamik is a sponsor of Malaysia Day in the Dubai Expo

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has clarified that it is a sponsor of Malaysia Day in the Dubai Expo 2020, just like Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

In a statement today, Serba Dinamik said lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah, who represents its managing director and group chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, never mentioned that the company is collaborating with Petronas for the expo.

“In the press statement made by Shafee, it was clearly mentioned that Abdul Karim has committed to attend the Dubai Expo 2020 to represent Serba Dinamik during the Expo’s Malaysia Day which is scheduled on Jan 8, 2022.

“What was said is that Serba Dinamik is a sponsor to the event just like Petronas as means to emphasise the importance of the event to the Sessions Court,” it said.

Serba Dinamik claimed it is responding to a misquoted statement by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) in the news article titled “Serba Dinamik CEO charged over alleged false statement on company affairs” and regarding the Petronas press statement on Wednesday, which denied that it was working with Serba Dinamik to attract investors at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

According to the FMT report, Abdul Karim will attend the trade expo next month to woo investors and “Serba Dinamik and Petronas will be bringing in investment to the tune of RM33.9 billion”.

Serba Dinamik said the Dubai Expo 2020 is a global exhibition which will be attended by 192 countries and organisations from Oct 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The Expo 2020 has attracted RM33.9 billion of investment to Malaysia which was quoted by The Edge in its news article dated Dec 4, 2021, it said. - Bernama