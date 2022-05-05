Serba Dinamik to file regularisation plan in 8 months

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd is looking into formulating a plan to regularise its financial condition and it is required to submit it within eight months.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Serba Dinamik, an engineering services company, said it has approximately eight months to submit its regularisation plan to the relevant authorities for approval.

“The company will make the necessary announcement on the Regularisation Plan in accordance with the requirements under Practice Note 17,” it said. - Bernama