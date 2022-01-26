Serdang landslip: MBSJ installing steel piles

SERDANG: The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) is installing steel piles to reinforce the bank of a large drain near the location of a landslip at Jalan LP 1A/2, here.

Petaling district officer Datuk Johary Anuar said works to install the piles were being carried out by the contractor appointed by MBSJ since last night as a safety measure.

He said monitoring conducted by MBSJ Engineering Department found that there was still ground movement in the area.

“The contractor came to see (the area) and carried out the procedure to install sheet piles at the landslip area to act as a retaining wall, besides also installing piles in the nearby area,“ he told reporters here.

Johary said a discussion would be held with the council to decide on a long-term solution to the situation.

“This is the second time of such incident occurring in this area and we view this matter seriously (and will work) to identify the cause of the landslip,” he said.

Meanwhile, Serdang district police chief ACP A A. Anbalagan said 26 owners of business premises in nearby areas were ordered to temporarily cease their operations to ensure their safety.

Checks by Bernama found that Fire and Rescue Department personnel were conducting monitoring in the area, including several policemen who were seen putting up the yellow line to prevent the public from encroaching the surrounding areas.

In the 6.38 pm incident yesterday, five vehicles were damaged, however, no casualties were reported. — Bernama