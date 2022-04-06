Serdang murder case solved, four suspects nabbed

SERDANG: Police said investigations show that revenge was the motive behind the murder of a 30-year-old man who was savagely slashed to death opposite a restaurant at Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan here on Sunday.

Police learnt of this after arresting four suspects aged between 30 and 40 today near Jalan Songket, Taman Maznah in Klang early today morning.

Serdang police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said today that police also recovered a car that was fitted with false number plates and which was used during the attack on the victim.

He said all four suspects who are from Seri Kembangan have past records for crimes and drug-related offences.

Anbalagan said the suspect who admitted to their involvement in the case are being held under a remand order.

On Sunday, a video and photos taken by bystanders that showed four men repeatedly slashing the victim with parangs went viral in the social media.

The victim who suffered multiple slash wound on his face and body was killed on the spot.

His killers fled the scene and police launched a massive hunt for them.