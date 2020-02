KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today acquitted and discharged Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaren on two charges of supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group.

Judges Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin and Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the ruling after deputy public prosecutor Suffian Jaafar informed the court that the prosecution had received instruction from the Attorney General’s Chamber to discontinue proceedings against the accused.

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh who is representing Gunasekaren asked the court to acquit and discharge his client on the grounds the prosecution had no intention of pursuing the case.

Gunasekaren, 61, was charged with giving support to the LTTE terrorist group by using a Facebook account “DAP Guna Palainisamy” at the Investigating Officers’ office of the Bukit Aman Special Branch (Counter-Terrorism) here on Oct 7, 2019 at 2pm.

He was also charged with giving support to the LTTE terrorist group at an event at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights, Melaka between 8.30pm and 10.50pm on Nov 28, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides for a life jail term or a maximum of 30 years or fine, and forfeiture of any assets used or intended to be used in committing the offence, upon conviction. — Bernama