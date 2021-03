IPOH: The Seremban Public Market will be the second public market in the country to be equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, when it receives three robotic applications next month.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the market would be one of the technology testing grounds after the Amanjaya Poultry Market here which had been using the robotic technology since November last year.

“We are working with the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) to implement the same technology in other markets.

“The use of this technology reduces our dependence on foreign labour and improves cleanliness and efficiency in managing the market,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after launching the robotic applications with Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin at the Amanjaya Poultry Market, here today.

On the use of robots at the Ipoh Public Market, Khairy said the use of the technology, which involved three robotic applications and one AI, developed by local companies would transform markets into a cleaner area.

“There are four technologies involved, namely floor washing and goods carrying robots, developed by Ideasparq Robotics Sdn Bhd; and rubbish collecting robot, created by Akar Indah Engineering Sdn Bhd.

“We also have the AI software that can detect intrusion and monitor security at the market, developed by ITXOTIC Sdn Bhd,” he said.

Khairy said Ideasparq and Akar Indah had each received a RM500,000 grant from the National Technology & Innovation Sandbox (NTIS) for the purpose of developing the robots.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said the robotic applications and AI technology used in the poultry market was a joint smart technology project with the Ministry of Science, Techonology and Innovation.

“I hope traders and the public will be able to adapt and adjust to the new norm and existing technology,” she said. — Bernama