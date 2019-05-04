Seremban Parliament gives RM147,000 to mosques, surau

SEREMBAN: The Seremban Parliament today contributed RM147,000 to mosques and surau to help in their activities during Ramadan.

The MP for Seremban, Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said 19 mosques received RM3,000 each, while 90 surau received RM1,000 each.

‘’This initiative was started since 2013 when I was the Seremban member of Parliament. Although, I am a non-Muslim member of Parliament but I seek to approach and understand the people through this initiative.

‘’Indeed, I have got to know many community leaders especially at the surau level in the past several years.

‘’We interact and eat at the Ramadan mosque feast together and this is a very important approach for an elected representative to better know and understand grassroot leaders,’’ he said when speaking at a ceremony to hand over contributions to mosques and surau, here today.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, State Investment, Industrialisation, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek and State Human Resources, Plantation and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar.

Aminuddin said, that other than helping mosques and surau, the event could firm up ties between the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government leaders and local mosque and surau leaders.

‘’This event proves that the PH government does help the Malay community and Islamic Institutions and not as otherwise alleged by the opposition,’’ he said. - Bernama