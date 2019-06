SEREMBAN: Police are looking for a man to assist in investigations for a drug case involving a car at Jalan Batu-Rasah yesterday evening.

Seremban police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh in a statement today said the witness is S. Sasitharan, 30.

“Members of the public with information on the witness named Sasitharan should contact the case investigation officer, M. Ravinder at 06-6033286 or at any nearby police station,” he said.

In the incident at 5.45 pm yesterday, Thiew said a suspicious looking Proton Wira sped off when flagged down by a police patrol before the vehicle skidded onto the road shoulder.

“The driver of the car was seen dashing out of the car across the road towards Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

“From an inspection of the vehicle, police found the driver’s wallet with his identification card, drug paraphernalia, three plastic packets believed to be containing heroin weighing about 3.8 grammes as well as equipment for breaking into houses, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal code and Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama