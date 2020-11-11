Seremban Rotary Club and bank do their part in Covid-19 fight

SEREMBAN: A total of 1,381 students from four schools recently received health and safety-related supplies from OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad and Rotary Club of Seremban as part of their “Stop The Spread of Covid-19” campaign.

The students were from SJK (C) Kg Baru Paroi, SJK (T) Tun Sambathan, Pajam, SJK (T ) Ladang Shanghai and SJK (C) Sungai Salak, Seremban.

The joint special relief programme saw the students receiving face masks and sanitisers, while the schools received hands-free infrared thermometers and tripods.

In the lead-up to the hand-over event, OCBC Bank staff from its Seremban branch collaborated with Rotary Club of Seremban to obtain the materials and pack them for distribution.

“Collaborative efforts like this have benefited the community for the last few years,” said Rotary Club of Seremban president Snehalata Raman.

“The Rotary Club of Seremban will always be grateful and thankful to the OCBC Bank Seremban branch for their support and commitment to assist the local communities, especially students, in curbing Covid-19 and following the government’s initiatives to fight the pandemic,” she added.

Snehalata added the Rotary Club of Seremban is looking forward to continuing the relationship with OCBC Bank in future projects with the aim of serving for the betterment of communities in need.

Speaking on behalf of OCBC Bank, its Seremban branch senior manager Lim Lian Chee said the bank will continue to strive to be more involved in the localities in which it operates and to become even more engaged in the community, going beyond just providing superior banking products and services to meeting the social needs of the people as well.

“The social and economic effect of the global pandemic is hard for many and so we wanted to reach out to support our own community, particularly those who have been deeply affected during these past few months. We are thankful to Rotary Club of Seremban for being part of this relief programme,” he added.