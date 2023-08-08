Sergeant gets eight-month prison for accepting bribes

KUALA TERENGGANU: A police sergeant was sentenced to eight months in prison by the Sessions Court here today, on 34 charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM12,500 between Dec 2019 and March 2022.

Mohd Izzham Halim, 36, was stationed at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Kemaman district police headquarters at the time.

Izzham pleaded guilty to all the optional charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code before Judge Mohd Azhar Othman, who ordered the sentence to start from the date he was charged on March 14.

The judge also ordered the sentence to run concurrently and for the RM3,200 cash in his personal account to be forfeited under Section 40 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

According to the charges, Izzham was accused of receiving bribes ranging from RM50 to RM3,200 from an individual, through his bank account, as an inducement to leak information on the whereabouts of a Narcotics Crime Investigation Department operations officer at the Kemaman district police headquarters between Dec 26, 2019, and March 10, 2022.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh and prosecuting officer Nur Raihan Mohd Yusof, while the accused was represented by lawyer Nurul Najmi Adila Md Nasir.-Bernama