Seri Kembangan store selling rice at misleading price raided

PUTRAJAYA: A popular store in Seri Kembangan was raided by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) enforcement officers on Sept 10 for selling 10 kilogrammes bag of Bird of Paradise Super Siam brand rice at confusing prices.

Acting Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the raid was carried out following complaints from members of the public who claimed the price displayed on the price tag was RM52.40 while the price printed on the plastic bag was RM48.80, involving a price difference of RM3.60.

“Enforcement officers checked the price with a scanner at the premises and found that the price shown through the scan is RM52.40 compared to the price on the plastic bag which is RM48.80,“ he said in a statement today.

Armizan said the case was taken up under Section 12(1)(a) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599) which is to give a misleading picture about the price of any goods or services.

If convicted under Act 599, a person can be fined not more than RM50,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding three years or both, while any corporate organisation can be fined not more than RM100,000.

Armizan said KPDN will also take strict legal action against any party found to make false trade descriptions regarding content, type or name under Section 5 of the Trade Description Act 2011 (Act 730).

If convicted under Act 730, an individual can be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for not more than three years or both and companies can be fined up to RM250,000.

Regarding Ops Jamin which was carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), Armizan said a total of 2,253 inspections were carried out from July 7 to September 12 across the country involving various distribution chains including at the manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer level and received 121 complaints in same period.

Ops Jamin was launched to combat the issue of changing rice bag label, which is feared to happen following the new price adjustment for imported white rice (BPI). -Bernama