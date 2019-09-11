Seri Manjung, first area in Perak to record unhealthy API

IPOH: Seri Manjung in Lumut became the first area in Perak to record unhealthy Air Pollutant Index level as of 10am this morning.

According to the Environment Department website, the API reading for Seri Manjung was 123.

Meanwhile, four other areas in the state recorded moderate API level with Tasek (95), Pegoh (88), Taiping (95) and Tanjung Malim (86).

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is good; 51 to 100 (moderate); 101 to 200 (unhealthy); 201 to 300 (very unhealthy); and 301 and above is deemed hazardous. — Bernama