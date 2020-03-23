Seri Petaling Mosque, Titiwangsa classified as Covid-19 red zones: Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: The surrounding area of the Seri Petaling Mosque and Titiwangsa parliamentary constituency have been classified as Covid-19 red zones.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the two areas, particularly the mosque, would be under intensive monitoring during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The Ministry of Health has defined an area which recorded more than 40 cases (of Covid-19) as a red zone,” he said in a live-streaming video via Facebook today.

Annuar said as of 2pm today, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya had recorded a total of 212 Covid-19 cases, while Labuan reported five cases, bringing the tally for Federal Territories to 217 cases.

As of Sunday, Lembah Pantai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Kuala Lumpur at 90, while Titiwangsa reported 41 cases.

Annuar said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would use drone technology to monitor stalls at public markets to ensure they are complying with the regulations.

He said DBKL had seized 36 stalls at Selayang Market yesterday for failing to observe the MCO.

Annuar also said that the authorities had to “escort” two tabligh convention participants to undergo health checks yesterday.

The two individuals were picked up at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) Jelatek and Precinct 5, Putrajaya respectively.

The Seri Petaling Mosque which hosted the tabligh convention from Feb 28 to March 1 is now the source of the single largest cluster of Covid-19 infections in the country. - Bernama