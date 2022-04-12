Serial molester to be charged in court tomorrow (Updated)

SEPANG: A 20-year-old suspect who was arrested last week in connection with the serial molestation of female shoppers at the Tamarind Square shopping mall in Cyberjaya is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the food delivery rider of a e-hailing company will face three separate charges under Section 354 of the Penal Code for allegedly outraging the modesty of two of his victims at the mall last week and another victim in December last year.

On April 5 at about 2pm, two women aged 27 and 34 were groped by a man just 15 minutes apart in separate attacks at the mall.

The suspect escaped but closed-circuit television cameras at the mall captured images of him, aiding police in tracing and nabbing the suspect within 24 hours after the assaults.

Police said the suspect was also responsible for another similar case involving a 31-year-old housewife also at the mall on Dec 21 last year.

Police also said the suspect who is believed to suffer from a mental health disorder has past criminal records for possession of stolen goods and motorcycle theft..