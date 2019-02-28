Service interruption at MPS from March 4 to 24

SEREMBAN: The Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) is moving to its new office at Forest Heights and work to shift its operations from the old building at Jalan Yam will be carried out from March 4 to 24.

MPS president Datuk Zazali Salehudin said due to the move, there would be interruption of MPS services during the period as the counters and all related service operations would be closed.

He said the counters for payments of quit rent and assessment tax, compound, license, permit, grave site fees and hall reservations at the old office will be shut down at 4.30pm on March 21.

However, the public can still contact MPS officers as listed on the MPS website through email at www.mpsns.gov.my, except from March 22 to 24, he said in a statement here today.

He apologised for the inconvenience and said the MPS office at its new premises would be fully operational from March 25. — Bernama