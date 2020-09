KUALA LUMPUR: Service providers are advised to use digital signatures regulated under the Digital Signature Act 1997, in the management of their companies.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the move was necessary to prevent the company’s network system from being exposed to cyber threats.

“The digital signatures can improve the efficiency of management and service delivery by any public or private sector agencies without having face-to-face interactions,” he said when replying to a question from Senator Datuk Lim Pay Hen in the Dewan Negara today.

Lim had wanted to know the ministry’s efforts in strengthening the cyber system including digital signatures.

Zahidi said the use of digital signature was safer because the public or users who wanted to use it had to register first with the Certification Authority (PBP) for identity verification.

“By using a digital signature, the identity of a user has been verified by the PBP and the recipient of the documents signed with digital signatures can use it with confidence as it is safe and secure,“ he said. -Bernama