SESB must have capacity to generate own electricity in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) must have the capacity to generate at least 70 per cent of Sabah’s baseload power requirement to solve the issue of power supply disruptions in Sabah.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said SESB is currently only able to generate and own 20 per cent of the power baseload requirement, while the rest is generated by independent power producers (IPPs) before being sold to SESB.

He said the baseload power requirement in Sabah is 1,080 megawatts (MW), but its current maximum power demand is 1,200MW, showing a reserve margin of less than 12 per cent.

“This situation could lead to instability in energy supply, especially in the face of technical challenges,“ he said in a statement today.

Base load refers to the minimum level of electricity required that can reliably meet demand over a period of 24 hours. -Bernama