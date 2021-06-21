Set dates for those above 60 to walk in for vaccination: LKS

PETALING JAYA: The government has been asked to set dates when those above 65 years and 60 years to walk in to any vaccination centre and get Covid-19 vaccination without registration.

This is to encourage maximum vaccination of population, veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

“We are fighting an invisible but lethal war against the Covid-19 pandemic and so far there have been more than 4,300 in Malaysia as a result of this war,” he said in a statement.

“This is in fact a world war – for it has claimed more than 3.8 million lives in the whole word in the last 18 months.

“We have more Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia than in South Korea, Myanmar and Thailand, and most shocking of all, by next week, Malaysia will have more deaths than China where this pandemic started 18 months ago.”

Lim pointed out that China has a population of over 1.4 billion people or some 44 times Malaysia’s population of 32 million, but China’s toll from the Covid-19 pandemic stands at 4,636 deaths as compared to Malaysia’s 4,348 deaths.

“This is a measure of the failure of the war against Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia in the last 18 months, and why we must reverse the tides of war against theCovid-19 pandemic, so that life can return to normality and we can work on national economic and social recovery from the ravages of the pandemic,” the MP for Iskandar Puteri said.

He called for effective and efficient Find-Test-Trace-Isolate-Support (FTTIS) strategy to ensure that we are always ahead of the pandemic curve.

Accelerate the national vaccination rollout especially in view of deadly Covid-19 variants, to bring vaccine to the people especially in rural and remote areas instead of bringing people to the vaccine, by having more PPVs, mobile vaccination units and even house-to-house vaccination teams, he added.