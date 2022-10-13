Set Saturday as polling day to avoid affecting school operations: Radzi

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry is hoping that the polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15) is set on Saturday so that school operations will not be affected, says Senior Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix).

He said having the polling day on a Saturday would also facilitate preparatory work, especially for the Election Commission (EC).

“It is easier if it is done on Saturday because there are states that have school on Sundays,” he said when met after flagging off the participants of the third stage of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 from Putrajaya to Genting Highlands here today.

During GE14, the EC set Wednesday as polling day. - Bernama