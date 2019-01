PEKAN: Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was today proclaimed the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang and the Regent of Pahang, has been advised by his father to discharge his responsibilities well, sincerely and with benevolence.

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, told Tengku Hassanal that all awards bestowed on earth came with responsibility.

“Never are you, my son, to be proud and arrogant,” he said in his address at the proclamation ceremony of the new Tengku Ampuan of Pahang and new Tengku Mahkota of Pahang at Balairung Seri of Istana Abu Bakar here.

“To my son, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, you are now my heir. You will not only inherit the Pahang throne, but also the responsibility to preserve and protect the legacy of the Pahang Malay Sultanate.

“Therefore, learn from the old Malay adage ‘umpama minyak setitik, di laut sekalipun timbul juga’, which means when you do good, you will always be respected, looked up to, no matter where you are,” he added.

Earlier, Sultan Abdullah had congratulated his consort, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on being proclaimed the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, a title last bestowed 31 years ago.

“May my dearest hold the title with all novelty. Contribute for the well-being of the people in all the corners of our beloved state,” he added.

The sultan said although he would leave the state soon to fulfil his responsibility as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Pahang and its people would remain in his heart.

The Pahang Sultan, who is known for his concern for the people, thanked the Pahang Menteri Besar, the state government and the people for their loyalty, well wishes and prayers .

“Though, I’ll be away , Pahang will always be in my heart. Insya-Allah (God willing), I’ll always come back if there‘s an opportunity to do so to maintain the close bond and my love for the people,” he added. — Bernama