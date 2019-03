KUALA LUMPUR: The working arrangement of a proposed unity government between Umno and PAS in Kelantan and Terengganu will be known by April, says newly minted opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

“A joint working committee has been set up between Umno and PAS to look at the proposal and to work together in detail,“ he told reporters after attending the opening of the first meeting of the second session of the 14th Parliament today.

“The committee will be given one and a half months to come out with their proposals that will benefit both parties.”

Ismail, who is also the Umno vice-president, said the working committee would only then submit its proposals to the main joint Umno-PAS committee chaired by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan and PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said this was because the proposal has yet to be properly evaluated by the main Umno-PAS joint committee.

Ismail also pointed out that there are no problems for the Umno and PAS grassroots in welcoming such a proposal, as both parties have been cooperating on various matters at the grassroots level.

Asked if the formation of a unity government in the states would result in the lack of Opposition to act as a check and balance, Ismail said a unity government would make it easier for the states to be governed.

On Saturday, Mohamad said that Umno will propose a unity government in the Barisan Nasional-led states of Pahang and Perlis, as well as PAS-led Kelantan and Terengganu.

Mohamad Hasan said he made the proposal, as it would provide a platform to showcase that the collaboration between Umno and PAS would work.