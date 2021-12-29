Set up RCI to investigate floods, Ramasamy tells govt

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to set up a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to determine the causes and mitigation measures for the recent unprecedented floods in several states, Professor P. Ramasamy said.

The Penang deputy chief minister II said it is important to ascertain the actual cause of the tragedy.

“Isn’t it time that those in the government seriously consider the setting up of a royal commission of inquiry on the recent floods? I hope members of Parliament can advocate this step forward.

“Without a responsible and serious inquiry, the floods might be soon forgotten,” he said in a statement today.

In a related matter, Ramasamy also pointed out that it is time that the government took climate change seriously.

“Scientists have been warning is about climate change for long time.

Conferences and seminars have been held to highlight changes in the environment and the measures need to taken.

“However, the present nation-state political formula makes it difficult to enforce measures that would mitigate the worst effects of global warming,“ he added.