LANGKAWI: The government has been urged to set up a special base and apply new technologies such as drones for surveillance and monitoring the northern waters of Langkawi to prevent the entry of ethnic Rohingya refugees.

Langkawi Umno Division head, Datuk Nawawi Ahmad said the infiltration of the illegal immigrants into the island had raised anxiety and concerns among the locals.

Among the concerns are if the refugees are infected with Covid-19 or are not properly vaccinated which could cause harm to the islanders or tourists on the holiday island.

“Thus, we hope the government will consider establishing a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) centre or base in the northern coast of Langkawi, the RMN already has a base in the south of the island but the time taken to travel from south to north takes 45 minutes to an hour.

“The government can also use new technologies such as drones which are cheaper than using helicopters to monitor the northern waters of the island,” he told a press conference here, today. Also present was Langkawi Umno division deputy chief, Nor Saidi Nanya.

On Monday, authorities intercepted a boat and detained 269 Rohingyas, trying to enter Langkawi waters, the authorities also found the body of a woman on board.

Meanwhile, Nor Saidi hoped that the government would adopt the experience gained from the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to help with the surveillance and monitoring activities in Langkawi waters.

“The ESSCom experience can be practiced and used to address the problem of illegal Rohingyas seeking entry into Langkawi.

“This is necessary as it is understood that many more boats carrying refugees are waiting to enter Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama