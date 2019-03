KUALA LUMPUR: The government must set up a special committee and rope in experts to provide advice and expertise to save the national carrier, Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAS).

Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a statement said: “MAS is an important instrument of policy, a key economic enabler and a strategic asset which should not be set aside.”

“Instead of engaging foreign experts who may not know the real situation on the ground, we should engage local experts apart from getting feedback from MAS staff, their union and passengers on how to improve the airlines further.”

“At the same time, we also have prominent economists and business experts who are not only known locally but abroad with their advice and knowledge being sought after by international institutions.”

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a press conference at the Parliament lobby today said certain parties in the country and abroad were interested to purchase MAS, but the government still wanted to study the matter before making the decision to sell the airline.

Lee also hopes that the national carrier could continue with the good results if its management receives full support from all parties.

“We should also pay tribute to all MAS staff as they have always received accolades for their excellent service. MAS not only helps to fly passengers to their respective destinations but also to promote our multiracial country and our diversity abroad,” he said. — Bernama