Set up special dept for senior citizens, says Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Prominent social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pix) today suggested the creation of a government department to deal specifically with senior citizens in preparation for the onset of Malaysia’s ageing society.

He also said the department be parked under a particular ministry to plan and prepare for 2030, the year in which the country is expected to be a nation with a big population of aged citizens.

“The year 2030 is slightly just over 10 years away and we have to plan well and put all necessary resources to meet the challenges that come with being a nation with an ageing society,“ he said at the graduation ceremony for a group of senior citizens under a lifelong learning programme organised by the Petaling Jaya branch of the University for Third Age (U3A).

U3A is an international organisation that originated from France, which offers various programmes for senior citizens to prepare for life during the old age.

In this regard, he said Malaysia could also learn from Japan on how the country coped with its rapidly growing aging population.

“Malaysia needs to pay serious attention to prepare for 2030 and I strongly feel that I need to speak up on this issue. And for this, we need to set aside politics in our planning given the big challenges we are facing,“ he added.

He reiterated the importance of planning and the resources required to implement plans of action for the welfare of senior citizens. - Bernama