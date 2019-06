SHAH ALAM: Repair works on the 1,800mm main pipe in Setia Alam that burst yesterday have been completed.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relationship and Communication chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said the water supply was restored immediately at around 4am, albeit in stages.

“We are now focusing on improving the pressure and stabilising the water flow to the distribution system and expedite restoration to all the areas,” he said in a statement.

Until then, tanker trucks would continue to deliver water to affected residents while five local service centres and three public water taps had also been activated, he said.

He said the latest status on the unscheduled disruption would be updated from time to time and consumers could refer to www.syabas.com.my or through Air Selangor’s smartphone app and Facebook for further information. - Bernama