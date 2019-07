KUALA LUMPUR: Setiawangsa Member of Parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and his wife of 14 years, Dr Imaan Abdul Rahim, are officially divorced.

The proceedings took place at the Syariah High court here and the lafaz talak satu (divorce pronouncement) was made by Nik Nazmi, 37, before Syarie Judge Zaim Md Yudin in chambers at 9.45am in the presence of lawyers Normawaddah Ramli representing Nik Nazmi and Fahda Nur Ahmad Kamar representing Dr Imaan, 36.

Nik Nazmi, who is also PKR chief organising secretary and Central Leadership Council member, filed the divorce application under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territory) Act 1984 on May 30.

The couple tied the knot on Aug 7, 2005, and have a son, Nik Ilhan, 8.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi in a statement said he and Dr Imaan had mutually agreed to end their marriage.

“I appreciate the married life we once had, and also the support given by our families and friends. I would like to apologise to all quarters, especially to both our families, for all the pain and sadness caused.

“We will now focus on our son’s happiness and wellbeing and we are committed to raising him together. I hope all quarters will respect our privacy for the time being. No other statement will be issued on this matter,” he said.

In the 14th general election, Nik Nazmi of PKR won the Setiawangsa seat by defeating Barisan Nasional’s Tan Sri Dr Zulhasnan Rafique. — Bernama