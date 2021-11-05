Setting Budget 2022 priorities right

WHEN Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad warned on Tuesday of “dire consequences” if the overly deficit Budget 2022 is passed, no one doubts that he knows very well what he’s talking about having been our prime minister for almost 24 years, not once but twice.

It is the most bloated budget in Malaysia’s history and will lead to further worsening of the country’s already massive debt, now already breaching the RM1 trillion mark, he said.

A record RM332.1 billion has been allocated for next year’s national budget against the government’s expected revenue of RM234 billion and the bad news is that the RM98 billion shortfall will be financed through more borrowings.

As Mahathir pointed out, it will take many decades to pay off the new debt commitments while reminding the government to be more prudent so that the debt burden will not be passed on to future generations.

The truth of the matter is that our national debt burdens will unavoidably be passed on to future generations and governments to grapple with.

And for the unprecedented RM1 trillion debts we are already saddled with right now, even Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid has warned the government about the risks of committing the country to new borrowings just to repay existing ones.

According to him, 50.4%, or RM98 billion, of the RM194.5 billion in new loans committed in 2020 were used to finance the principal repayments of matured loans.

Football fans among us can well understand that Nik Azman’s warning is akin to the referee flashing the yellow card in a match. Or a red card for that matter.

Many people are asking whether prudence and the practice of spending within our means is being thrown to the wind by the team that cobbled up Budget 2022 this time around.

More so at a time when the economy, like that of most other nations, is floundering amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahathir also spoke of “the culture of corruption” that has led to the sharp increase in our annual budget allocations.

Hardly a day passes without revelations of more and more corruption cases being uncovered and the scourge has gone from bad to worse.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that besides the Covid-19 pandemic, there are worrying trends leading to a corruption pandemic as well.

Not just in terms of the sheer number of cases but the huge amounts of graft money passing from one hand to another.

To make matters worse, Nik Azman in his latest report the previous week revealed that financial mismanagement in the past year has cost the country to suffer losses of well over RM600 million.

He said non-compliance by federal ministries and departments with financial management has led to issues involving irregular payments, loss of public funds and wastage amounting to RM620.07 million in 2020.

Of the over RM510 million in irregular payments, almost half a billion involved payments for maintenance service claims without being verified at the National Security Council level.

The big question here is why are all these massive leakages still happening without any signs of abating at all after all these years?

And after so much public revelations by successive auditor-generals.

The public wants to know whether anything concrete is being done to address this issue, or is it business as usual?

A former top Ministry of Finance official texted me to say that Malaysia’s debt ratio is “still manageable” as other countries have a higher ratio.

The important thing is to ensure that the borrowed money is spent effectively on projects that will raise our productive capacity for growth, with the expenditure being fully transparent and accountable.

He said as the expenditure keeps rising, there is an need for a strong parliamentary oversight and urgent parliamentary reforms to provide for the functioning of Parliamentary Select Committees.

These committees need a strong administrative support from a professional parliamentary service as promised in the memorandum of understanding signed between both sides of the political divide with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently.

This will strengthen the country’s institutional governance and make every minister accountable and answerable to Parliamentary Select Committees for every ringgit spent under the budget, said the former Treasury official.

And with some RM400 billion to be dished out for the next five years under the 12th Malaysia Plan – another record budget – it’s all the more critical that transparency and accountability be seen to be carried out.

Enough is enough of the laissez faire manner with which government finances are being managed, with hardly any apparent improvements in the check and balance system being put in place.

On another score, if we care to read through the voluminous allocations contained in Budget 2022, many would agree that some tremendous savings can be made if Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz had been more frugal.

Many are questioning for example, why the government is spending RM1.3 billion for one-off RM700 payment to the 1.3 million civil servants from Grade 56 and below, and RM350 for the one million government pensioners?

Unlike the hundreds of thousand employees in the private sector, no civil servant has experienced job losses or a pay cut in the nearly two years of the pandemic.

Civil servants and pensioners are the most well taken care of people in the country with never having to miss or even having any salary and pension payout delay like what their private sector counterparts went through under the Covid-19 situation. They are already pampered so let’s not over-pamper them.

No civil servant or pensioner in their right mind would begrudge the government if this RM1.3 billion is not to be spent on them because it is public knowledge that paying the monthly salary and pension is already one of the biggest financial commitments.

Prominent social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye is spot on when he described the government’s decision on this particular matter as “misplaced priority”.

Tengku Zafrul and his team should set their priorities right.

