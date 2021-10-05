Setting up of Malaysian Institute of Genomes and Vaccines timely - Researchers

KUALA LUMPUR: The setting up of the Malaysian Institute of Genomes and Vaccines is timely as the country now has expert researchers in the field who are ready to contribute to the country’s efforts in battling pandemic challenges.

Universiti Putra Malaysia in a statement today said three of its Covid-19 vaccine researchers, Prof Datin Paduka Dr Khatijah Yusoff, Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Hair Bejo and Associate Prof Dr Eddie Chia Suet Lin welcomed the proposal, adding that many of the country’s vaccine researchers are also well-known all over the world.

“With the establishment of the Malaysian Institute of Genomes and Vaccines, it is hoped that it can become a centre of excellence in the field of vaccines which will lead to more effective collaboration of researchers from universities, research institutes, the private sector and the government,“ read the statement.

The researchers also described the development of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country as an excellent example of the collaboration between researchers from universities under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and institutes under the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi).

The efforts to produce Malaysian-made Covid-19 vaccine will also involve the private sector with expertise in vaccine production that comply with the rules and regulations set by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), it said.

Earlier, Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye also welcomed the efforts by Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Adham Baba to present a proposal to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the establishment of the institute.

Dr Adham was reported as saying on Sunday that the Malaysian Institute of Genomes and Vaccines will be launched by the Prime Minister soon.

