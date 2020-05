SEREMBAN: The meter readings of Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (Sains) for this month are issued in accordance with the true on-site readings compared to the bills in March and April, which were estimated bills.

Sains’ Public Relations Division head Norzita Ismail said, as such, water supply cuts for every outstanding bill would be enforced starting from May 13 to 22 and would be stopped temporarily during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“It will be continued on May 30. As such, consumers are urged to be more responsible towards bill payments to avoid cuts.

“Numerous methods of checks and payment of bills are provided for the customers other than going to the Sains Customer Service Counters.

“They can also pay the water bills using the iSains Mobile Application or payment via online,” she said in a statement here, today.

In the meantime, Norzita said Sains had commenced its services today by retaining a minimum number of staff following its requirement.

“Sains will begin its services from 8am to 4.30pm and would meet its customers from 9am to 4pm. It is also mandatory for customers going to the Customer Service Counters to wear a mask to cover their noses and mouths,” she added. — Bernama