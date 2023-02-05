Settlement on claim for matrimonial property worth RM2b by JJ’s widow to be known tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Syariah High Court here today set tomorrow (May 3) for parties in the claim for matrimonial property worth RM2 billion filed by Puan Sri Kalsom Ismail, who is Tan Sri Jamaludin Jarjis’ widow, against her four children and mother-in-law to inform the status of their discussion for an out of court setttlement.

The four children named as defendants in the claim are Ikwan Hafiz, Nur Anis, Nurul Alyaa and Noor Adilla. The other defendant is Jamaludin’s mother, Aminah Abdullah.

Syarie Judge Abdul Shukor Abd Hamid fixed tomorrow for the matter following an application by Syarie lawyer Nor Husniah Husin, representing Kalsom, to postpone today’s proceedings.

Earlier, Nor Husniah informed the court that the main lawyer representing Kalsom, Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah , could not attend the court proceeding today as he was attending a meeting at the Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department (JKSM) in Putrajaya.

She said the matter had been informed to the court though a letter, dated April 18.

Meanwhile, Aminah’s lawyer, Syarie Nur Hidayah A Bakar, when met by reporters, said she objected to the postponement.

“The court allowed today’s proceeding to be postponed and ordered parties to appear in court at 2.30 pm tomorrow to inform the status of the discussion on the settlement of the case,“ he said.

Kalsom, 66, filed the claim for the matrimonial property, which included 20 properties in Malaysia, Makkah and several companies in October 2018 against her four children and mother-in-law.

On Aug 28 last year, the same court allowed an application by Kalsom to amend her suit, involving real estate in Boston, USA,to be removed in the statement of claim.

Apart from that, the amendment also concerned shares in the Rantai Wawasan Sdn Bhd, the issue of indirect contributions related to the care of Jamaludin when he was suffering from leg pain and issues related to land in Selangor.

Jamaludin, who was also the former Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, was killed on April 4, 2015, after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, enroute to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor, at 4.55 pm.

Also killed were the pilot, Captain Clifford William Fournier, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang, Jamaludin’s personal aide Razakan Seran and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. - Bernama