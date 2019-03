KUANTAN: A settler lost RM13,000 to a foreigner who had approached him for help to pay the cost of treatment of a relative at a hospital.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 73-year-old settler from Jerantut claimed that he was first approached by the foreigner, who is an Indonesian man, at about 1 pm last Wednesday at a supermarket in Jerantut.

“The suspect asked on the location of a Post Office and also for the settler to redeem a winning lottery ticket, but the victim ignored the request and walked away.

“On leaving the supermarket, the victim was approached by another man who asked for help to redeem a winning lottery ticket and then produced the ticket,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Wazir said the settler then followed the man to a car, which was driven by another man, before the first suspect, accompanied by an Indonesian woman, also got in the car and there were driven to a bank in Jerantut.

He said the settler, accompanied by the car driver, then went to the bank and withdrew RM13,000 before returning to the car and handing the money to the suspect to help pay for the hospital bill.

For the help, the settler was promised RM30,000 of the lottery prize for the winning ticket, he added.

Mohd Wazir said the settler only realised he was cheated after arriving home and then lodged a report at the Jerantut district police station yesterday. — Bernama