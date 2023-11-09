Settlers can generate better income through ‘Felda MADANI’: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Felda MADANI programme will provide more opportunities for Felda settlers to generate better income, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

When tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat today, he said this initiative included implementing a programme to enhance food security and taking drastic steps to help rubber tappers switch to the cultivation of other commodity crops.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, had earlier announced that the government was considering drastic efforts to help settlers switch from rubber to planting other commodity crops like oil palm and coconuts, subject to the approval of their own state governments.

To improve the quality of life and protect the welfare of Felda settlers, Anwar said the government also introduced the Rahmah Health Contribution (SKR) special incentive of RM300 for settlers aged 65 and above.

“Apart from this, 12 haemodialysis centres will be built in all Felda regions and one at the Yayasan Felda premises in Kelana Jaya,“ he said.

The SKR incentive, which will benefit 70,715 settlers and involve an allocation of RM21.21 million, was announced by Anwar at the national-level 2023 Felda Settlers Day in Serdang, Selangor last July 7. - Bernama