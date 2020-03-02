Settlers of Penang’s Kg Kastam may be driven out of their homes

PETALING JAYA: Residents of Kampung Kastam located at Bukit Gelugor are currently facing the threat of losing their homes forcefully as reported by Sosialis.net.

At a press conference yesterday, resident and village leader Syed Idross said, “We are the fourth generation of residents here. But ownership of our land has been given to Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia to develop PR1MA houses.”

“We have asked for a replacement housing scheme in the same area with the state government and the developer, but we haven’t gotten an answer yet.”

He also added that on Feb 27 and 28, a group of people led by the developer attempted to forcefully evict the residents and break down their homes, but the residents managed to fend them off.