Seven areas record unhealthy air

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven areas in the country recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 5 pm today.

Based on the Malaysian API Management System (APIMS) website operated by the Department of Environment (DOE), the highest API reading was recorded in Bukit Rambai, Melaka, which is 154, followed by Melaka City (151), Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan (134), Tangkak in Johor (113), Alor Gajah, Melaka and Cheras (105) and Batu Pahat in Johor (103).

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is released every hour, based on the readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations across the country. -Bernama