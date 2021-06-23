Seven arrested at birthday party, five positive for drugs

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested seven local individuals including a woman for the offence of attending a birthday celebration at a luxurious condominium in Section 7, here, early yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib in a statement said the seven, aged between 21 and 37 years, were nabbed following inspection after receiving a public complaint on the gathering.

He said police also seized five packets believed to contain syabu weighing 4.42 gm and one packet containing yaba pills weighing 0.72 gm.

From the urine tests conducted, five of those arrested including the woman was found to be positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Baharudin said seven compounds of RM4,000 each were issued for violating the standard operating procedure under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No.2) Regulations 2021 (Movement Control No. 2 Regulations) for attending a gathering that made physical distancing difficult.

He said all the suspects were being remanded for four days from yesterday for further investigation under Sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama