KUANTAN: Seven inmates of the Sungai Ruan Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC) in Raub, 216km from here, have escaped from the centre today.

Raub district police chief, Supt Kama Azural Mohamed said they were believed to have escaped through their hostel toilet window before exiting through the back door of the CCRC at about 6.30am today.

‘’We believe they headed for Taman Dahlia here. They are believed to be wearing orange CCRC uniforms or white T-shirts.

‘’Police urged those with information on the escapees to contact the police quickly,’’ he said via a media statement here, today.

Kama Azural said the names of the escapees were Tan Tian Soon, 44; Johari Mohamad, 50; Mohd Yunus Abu Bakar, 44; P. Suris, 39; Ng Swee An, 47; Azreen Kusai, 36 and Ooi Chuan Tat, 42.

The operation to detect the escapees involved 16 officers and personnel from the Raub District Police Headquarters, 40 National Anti-Drug Agency personnel and Sungai Ruan CCRC officers. — Bernama