BATU KAWAN: The Penang state government plans to build seven centralised accommodation transit (CAT) in an effort to resolve the issue of the presence of foreign workers in residential areas.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said of the seven projects, two would be built on the island while five would be located on land belonging to the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) on the mainland.

“Six of the project plans have already been approved while another is still being reviewed.

“We are implementing these projects in efforts to solve social problems, step up safety and prevent crimes which occur following the influx of foreigners in the local neighborhoods,” he told reporters here, today.

Earlier, Chow launched the first CAT in Penang namely Bukit Minyak Westlite which was constructed by workers’ accomodation managing company, Centurion Corporation Limited, through its subsidiary Westlite Accommodation.

Also present were State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo Penang and Centurion Corporation Limited Residential Business managing director Tony Bin. — Bernama