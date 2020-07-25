Seven companies investing over RM1b more in Perak

IPOH: The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) has established cooperation with seven private companies operating in Perak that will invest over RM1 billion more in the state.

Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the cooperation would create more than 700 job opportunities, hence increasing the income of people in the state.

He said the Perak government was taking proactive measures to boost the state’s economy through strategic development, investment stimuli and programmes to empower the people in battling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The state government always collaborates with the NCIA in carrying out various initiatives towards creating employment opportunities and in reviving the economy that has been adversely affected by the pandemic.

“As a regional development authority also tackling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the NCIA has come up with a strategic, three-pronged approach of focusing on strategic infrastructure development, accelerating private investment growth and empowering the people.”

Ahmad Faizal said this to reporters after witnessing the exchange of signed documents on the Perak State Investment Commitment between the seven companies and NCIA at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here, yesterday. Also present was NCIA chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John.

The mentri besar said these seven companies investing in Perak had long-term plans as they saw the potential of expanding their business in the state.

The companies are Lumut Maritime Terminal Sdn Bhd, PHN Industry Sdn Bhd, Manjung Naluri Sdn Bhd, Mata Aerotech Sdn Bhd, Unisem Advanced Technologies Sdn Bhd, ExcelVite Sdn Bhd and Gading Kencana Sdn Bhd.

“All companies across the country have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but these (seven) companies surely have considered all aspects before deciding to sign the document of commitment to further invest in Perak,“ Ahmad Faizal said. — Bernama