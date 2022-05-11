Seven-cornered fight for Sungai Buloh

SUNGAI BULOH: A total of seven candidates have filed their nomination papers for Sungai Buloh as they vie for the seat in GE15.

Returning officer Mohd Jusni Hashim stepped out of the Dewan Kenanga nomination centre to announce the list of candidates, who comprise of caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin of Barisan Nasional (BN), first-time runners Datuk R.Ramanan of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Mohd Akmal Mohd Yusoff of Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), and Ahmad Julfiz Faiza from Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM).

Syed Abdul Razak Syed Long Al Sagoff and Nurhaslinda Basri also known as Sifu Linda are the two independent candidates vying for the seat.

Khairy acknowledged that Sungai Buloh is a PKR stronghold, with the seat held by that party in the last three general elections, Therefore, he said the people of Sungai Buloh should give him a chance to explain what he can bring to the table.

Ramanan who appeared all smiles as he walked out to meet his supporters, said he feels good about his nomination and expressed confidence that he will retain the seat for PH.

However, he said: “I guess we just have to wait and see.”

Meantime, PN’s Mohd Ghazali said it is a major task to look after the parliamentary constituency.

“Inshallah, we will do our best for the people of Sungai Buloh, and leave the rest to Allah SWT,” he said.