KAMPAR: Seven cows were killed after they were rammed by two vehicles including a lorry at Km 31 Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur, early this morning.

Kampar district police chief, Supt Hasron Hashim said the lorry driver who was travelling from Ipoh to Kampar could not avoid hitting five cows in the incident at 4am.

‘’At the same time, a car from the opposite direction, namely, from Kampar to Ipoh, also hit two cows on his lane,’’ he said in a statement, here today.

Nevertheless, Hasron said the lorry driver, J.S. Harbans Singh, was not injured while the driver of the car had yet to report the incident at any police station.

‘’The lorry had a dented bonnet, cracked front screen, broken front lights and other damages,’’ he added. — Bernama